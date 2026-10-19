Hyderabad: 1 arrested for stealing Rs 7.4L from Axis Bank ATM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, with the assistance of the Rajasthan police, has arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the theft of Rs 7.40 lakh from an Axis Bank ATM at Satamrai in Shamshabad. Four other suspects are absconding.

The arrested man, Rashid, alias Kakoo, alias Yousuf, alias Kake, a lorry driver from Rajasthan, is also allegedly involved in a car theft in Saidabad and a motorcycle theft in Pahadishareef. Police seized Rs 4,500 in cash, a Santro car, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, a gas cutter and equipment, a gas cylinder and two mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 1.84 lakh.

According to the police, the theft came to light in the early hours of October 6, when the Axis Bank Command Centre in Mumbai alerted the Satamrai branch about suspicious activity at its cash deposit machine at around 3.28 am. The offenders had allegedly used a gas cutter to break open the machine, sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras and severed the hooter cable to disable the alarm before stealing the cash. A subsequent reconciliation revealed a shortage of Rs 7,40,200.

Brought equipment to Hyderabad a month ago

During interrogation, Rashid allegedly disclosed that he and his associates had planned the theft in advance. About a month before the offence, he and another suspect, Shamshuddin, had travelled to Hyderabad in a truck carrying gas-cutting equipment and spray paint. They allegedly concealed the equipment in bushes in the Pahadishareef area for later use.

Subsequently, Rashid and three other suspects — Sohail, Faizan alias Ayaan and Rehan alias Zangi — arrived in Hyderabad and retrieved the equipment. The group allegedly stole a motorcycle and later a Santro car to facilitate the operation.

After identifying the Axis Bank ATM at Satamrai, one of the suspects allegedly sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras while Rashid disabled the alarm. The others then used the gas cutter to break open the machine and loaded the cash trays into the car.

Abandoned the car before going separate ways

The suspects allegedly fled towards Patancheruvu and abandoned the car before travelling through Zaheerabad, Nanded, Amaravati, Akola, Indore and Kota in Rajasthan. They later separated and returned to their respective locations.

Based on technical analysis and call detail records, the Task Force traced Rashid to Gollapally X Roads in Shamshabad. He allegedly attempted to flee when the police approached but was apprehended. During questioning, he reportedly told the police that the stolen money had been divided among the group while they were travelling on a sleeper bus. He allegedly received Rs. 90,000 as his share and spent Rs. 85,500 on personal expenses.

Police said Rashid had 46 cases registered against him in various jurisdictions, including Gurugram, Delhi, Faridabad and Rewari, involving theft and other offences.

The absconding suspects have been identified as Sohail, Faizan alias Ayaan, Rehan alias Zangi and Shamshuddin. Special teams have been formed to trace them.