Hyderabad: 1 dead, 2 injured in cylinder explosion in Lingampalli

The house was also severely damaged after the blast.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 1st September 2022 12:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: A gas cylinder exploded in a house on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

Chandanagar police inspector K Kastro told Siasat.com that the deceased, Ambala Naik, and his family were immigrants from Rajasthan. “They have a small operation of making ice cream and badam milk in their house. This morning, a gas cylinder exploded, due to which Naik died on the spot.”

The other two injured were rushed to Osmania General Hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. Police officials stated that they were out of danger.

