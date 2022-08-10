Hyderabad: Gas cylinder explosion at King’s in Mehdipatnam; 1 injured

Hyderabad: A commercial gas cylinder exploded at the King’s Restaurant in Mehdipatnam, leaving one person seriously injured.

“It appears that the cylinder was not properly connected, which led to the explosion today. We are still determining the exact cause,” District Fire Officer (DFO) Srinivas.

The explosion happened on the ground floor of a commercial complex. According to the official, there were around 20 people in the college on the floors above the restaurant. They were all evacuated safely.

Commercial cylinder blast in Kings Restaurant at Mehdipatnam under @shoasifnagar limits. Police officials on spot. @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/g3PcoHMx6s — Syed Ali (@JournalistnpAli) August 10, 2022

“One person received burn injuries, for which he was taken to the hospital immediately. His condition seems to be serious,” said the officer.

Neighbouring buildings were not affected as the fire control department acted quickly and doused the fire within minutes.

King’s restaurant, however, was heavily damaged as the force of the explosion broke down the walls and damaged furniture.