Hyderabad: 1 drug dealer nabbed by Task Force for selling MDMA

Hyderabad: An interstate drug offender was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team on Thursday. He was found in possession of a Narcotic Substance Drug ie. MDMA and Ketamine in order to deliver the same to needy customers. Two other accused Kaku and Shive are currently absconding.

The police seized 53 grams of MDMA and 850 grams of ketamine from the accused worth Rs 12,32,000.

The accused Mohd Shabeer Ali (48), is a resident of West Bengal and works at Doctor Perfect Dental & Piles clinic.

According to the police, accused Kaku and Shabeer searched for the drugs on the website and got in touch with Shiva who introduced himself as a drug peddler and assured that he would deliver drugs.

After a week accused delivered 53 grams of MDMA drugs through Courier at Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad. He tried to sell the same drug but no customer was interested. Thereafter, he went to Malkangiri Village, Orissa, and purchased 850 grams of Ketamine Drugs from Kaku for Rs 12,000,00.