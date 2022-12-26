Hyderabad: 1 killed, 7 injured in accident at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A 18-year-old man died while seven others received injuries when a Toyota Qualis overturned at Shamshabad on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Aswaq, 18, a resident of Tallabkatta. The accident occurred at GaganPahad Bridge.

The driver Mohammed Ishaq, of Nawab Sahab Kunta was driving the car and the Aswaq along with his friends Nadeem, Abdul Rahman, Mohd Wadood, Syed Anaas, Nawaz and Munawar were sitting in the SUV towards Jahangeer Peer Dargah when the driver drove in a negligent manner and dashed into the Gagan Pahad Bridge in front of Celebration Convention Function Hall.

“Ashwaq received bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The other persons sustained injuries and were treated at hospital,” said R Srinivas, Station House Officer (SHO) RGI Airport police station.

A case is registered. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

