Hyderabad: 10 passengers injured after RTC bus crashes into lorry

Hyderabad: Ten passengers travelling on an RTC bus were injured in a crash in Nalgonda district, on Monday, after the bus collided with a vehicle that had broken down in the middle of the road. The bus was carrying more than 20 passengers to Hyderabad, from Bhadrachalam.

A flat tire caused a lorry to break down on the roadway near Narketpally. As a result, the vehicle was forced to park on the highway. The bus, meanwhile, was traveling along the same route.

The bus driver failed to spot the vehicle since it had no signs of a breakdown and the driver had taken no safeguards.

The front portion of the bus was severely damaged, causing injuries to passengers seated in the front.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. The injured passengers are said to be out of danger.