Hyderabad: 11 injured in explosion at paint factory near Shadnagar

It is suspected that overheating of the reactor is the cause behind the unfortunate incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th July 2023 12:01 pm IST
Explosion in paint factory near Shadnagar; 11 injured (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: At least 11 workers were injured grievously after a reactor exploded in a paint manufacturing industry near Shadnagar.

A fire broke out in the paint department on Sunday night when a paint-making machine suddenly exploded, resulting in a fire mishap causing burn injuries to migrant workers.

It is suspected that overheating of the reactor is the cause behind the accident.

Alarmed fellow workers tried to put out the fire and also rescued the injured. On receiving information, the police reached the spot.

The injured were soon shifted to Shadnagar Community Hospital for treatment. But as many among them suffered more than 50 percent burn injuries, they were shifted to government hospitals in Hyderabad for better treatment.

It is said that over 50 labourers were in the industry at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

