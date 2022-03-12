Hyderabad: 11-year-old student files complaint against GHMC

Hyderabad: A 11-year-old student from Hyderabad has filed a complaint against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for failing to take steps regarding road safety recommended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police-traffic, Cyberabad on Saturday.

The Office of DCP traffic wrote to GHMC’s Zonal Commisioner, Serilingampally back in 30-10-2021 and has requested certain road safety measures to help reduce the speed limit and reduce the number of accidents happening in the area.

In the complaint, Saher Kaur, who is a student of Class 6, said that even after 4 months, the Zonal Commissioner and Executive Engineer of circle 20 have failed to take steps regarding road safety recommended by the office of DCP traffic, Cyberabad.

She has also mentioned a recent accident involving a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler that led to injuries to the driver of the latter. The letter even said that a representation regarding the same has already been given at the Zonal Commissioner’s office, west zone on 27 December 2021.

“Such accidents are happening at regular intervals and until unless road safety measures are put in place to reduce speed, such accidents will continue to happen and someday it can be fatal,” she said in the letter.