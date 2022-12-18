Hyderabad: 12 people arrested for sale, consumption of drugs

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police in coordination with the Jawahar Nagar police on Saturday arrested 12 persons for the alleged sale and consumption of drugs.

The two primary accused caught selling the drugs were identified as Onteddhu Venkatesh, Kaveti Sai Teja. Ten of the customers were also arrested. The police seized 1.05 kg Ganja, 10 mobile phones two two-wheelers along with cash worth 13,100 from them.

The accused were acquainted with some and addicted to Ganja. Venkatesh is a habitual offender, previously he was arrested by Secunderabad Excise Police.

He was also booked for cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. After being released from jail, he didn’t mend his activities and started procuring ganja and selling the same to the needy and gaining easy money.

Venkatesh joined Teja, in procuring ganja illegally from his acquaintances Uday and Laddu and sold them to the needy for making quick money.

The police arrested Venkatesh and one of the customers at Gabbilalpet, Ambedkar Nagar, while they were illegally possessing Ganja and consuming the same, and seized Ganja from them. The accused were booked under various section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.