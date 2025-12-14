Hyderabad: 147th du-ba-du program to be held in Asif Nagar

The timings of the program are 10 am to 4 pm.

Published: 14th December 2025 9:03 am IST
Representational photo of a couple getting married.

Hyderabad: The 147th du-ba-du program is going to be organised on December 14 at Royal Regency Garden, Asif Nagar.

The program will be held under the guidance of Amer Ali Khan, news editor of the Siasat Daily.

The timings of the program are 10 am to 4 pm. It is advised to maintain the timing strictly.

There will be an online section where you can register for free on the Siasat Matri website and select from thousands of verified profiles all over the world.

On this occasion, you will get a 50 percent discount when you register and upgrade your membership at the same time. The discount will be on Silver and Gold Membership.

