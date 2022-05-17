Hyderabad: 15 day summer camp for children begins at Shilparamam

Published: 17th May 2022
Shilparamam (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The arts and crafts village, Shilparamam located in Madhapur, inaugurated a summer camp for children on Monday.

The camp will be held for a fortnight, officials quoted by Telangana Today said. It will be held from 10 AM to 1PM.

Officials said that the summer camp will have interesting topics such as training in pottery making, clay toys, Madhubani painting, Nirmal painting, acrylic painting, tribal painting, Sanskrit speaking, and Bhagwat Gita shlokas.

All the training specialized training classes will be conducted by artisans at Shilparamam. Interested persons can contact the space’s office.

Shilparamam has been one of Hyderabad’s major attractions. Craftsmen and women from different states come and display their work ranging from traditional jewelry, hand-woven saris, shawls, dresses, bedsheets, etc; as well as hand-crafted wooden and metal wares.

