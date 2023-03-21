Hyderabad: 1540 ASHA workers to be recruited under GHMC limits

Hyderabad: As many as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will be recruited for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas after the Telangana government on Tuesday permitted their hiring to the health department.

Of the total, 323 field-level workers will be deployed in Hyderabad, 974 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 243 in areas under the Rangareddy district.

“The recruitment of the ASHA workers will be taken up under the District Selection Committee (DSC) and the commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana will oversee the entire process,” stated a Government Order (GO Rt No 163).

“Elated to announce another step towards strengthening primary healthcare in Telangana under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri #KCR Garu. #Telangana Govt accorded permission for filling up 1540 ASHA’s posts (Health care workers) in GHMC area limits through the district selection committee,” health minister Harish Rao tweeted regarding the decision.