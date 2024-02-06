Hyderabad: 17-year-old boy seeks help for father’s treatment

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt plea, a 17-year-old boy has reached out to the people, urging assistance for his family during a challenging time. The appeal comes as his father Muhammad Ashfaq, 39, a carpenter by profession, faces critical health issues following a recent workplace accident.

Ashfaq, who sustained head and neck injuries after a fall while working, initially downplayed the severity of his condition. However, persistent pain led the family to seek medical attention.

Medical examinations at Care Hospitals, Malakpet & Nampally branch, revealed dislocated bones in his neck area, prompting doctors to recommend immediate cervical surgery to prevent potential paralysis.

Presently, the Ashfaq is under treatment at Shanmukha Vaishnavi Hospital, Kothapet. Doctors at the hospital are exploring physiotherapy as an initial treatment option before considering surgery, which comes with a significant financial burden totaling Rs 2.20 lakh.

Additionally, the expenses for the physiotherapy procedure exceed Rs 1 lakh.



Ashfaq has four children. His eldest son is 17-year-old. The family lives in abject poverty. Unable to bear the expenses, the family has now appealed to people for donations and shared their Gpay number, 8978409115.

For verification, donors can contact the same phone number.