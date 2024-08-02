Hyderabad: 19 yr old student dies after his car crashes into flyover

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad when a 19-year-old BBA student lost his life after a car accident as the car he was driving crashed into a flyover.

The victim, Charan, a student at ICFAI University, was returning home to Mehdipatnam from BNR Hills in his Swift Dzire and rammed into the flyover at Markam Cheruvu. The car was badly damaged, and Charan died on the spot.

The accident occurred due to overspeeding, said the police.

The impact of the collision was devastating, resulting in severe damage to the car and ultimately leading to Charan’s untimely death.

