Hyderabad: Movie aspirant held for raping software engineer

Hyderabad: The Police apprehended a 30-year-old movie aspirant on Wednesday, July 31 for allegedly raping a 25-year-old software engineer in Gachibowli.

The accused has been identified as Siddharth Varma from Vishakhapatnam. The accused recently started working on a short film.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Gachibowli police official said, “The victim, who recently moved from Anantapur, met the accused a few months ago through mutual friends. During a conversation, the accused asked if she was interested in working in movies. Expressing her interest in an acting career, the victim agreed to start training.”

“In June, under the guise of discussing her acting career he invited the victim to his residence and offered her juice which was laced with alcohol, due to which she was in a semi-conscious state” the police added.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly raped her multiple times. Police suspect that he sexually assaulted her at least four times.

On July 30, the woman lodged a complaint with police and they launched an investigation during which they apprehended the accused.

A case has been registered and the victim has been sent for medical checkup.

Further investigation is ongoing.