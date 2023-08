Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested two persons on Monday for organising a cockfight and seized Rs 11,000 cash, two rooster and small knives from their possession.

Two arrested persons identified as Chinna Babu, 35, and V Subba Rao, 50, had organised the rooster fight at a Cherlapally ground and invited people to place bets.

After receiving information SOT raided the place and arrested Babu and Rao.

The Cherlapally police registered a case against the accused.