CISF officials seize 1 kg gold from 2 passengers arriving from Riyadh

Both of them had cleared the Customs checking and were on their way out when Random X-BIS (Echo-5) machine detected the gold

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday August 12 seized nearly 1 kg gold from two persons who had arrived at RGI Airport from Riyadh via Muscat.

The accused, identified as Shaik Khaja Rahematullah and Shaik Jani Basha, were trying to smuggle the gold into the country, authorities informed.

Both of them had cleared the customs checking and were on their way out. Upon checking their belongings through Random X-BIS (Echo-5) machine, the gold hidden in a dry fruits packet was found.

The Customs officials reached the spot and took them into custody, CISF officials said. Both passengers and their belongings have been handed over to RGIA Customs for further necessary action, the officials added.

