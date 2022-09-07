Hyderabad: 2 booked over claim of Raja Singh’s nephew accepting Islam

Hyderabad: A case has been booked by the Cyber crime police station against two persons, Esa Bin Obaid Misri (from the Congress) and Md Siddiqui for promoting ‘enmity between different groups’. They shared a video in which a man who claims to be suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh’s nephew said that he converted to Islam.

The complainant, P Sunil Singh, a resident of Amalapur in Karwan of Hyderabad, stated that while browsing facebook he came across a video in which an unknown person was circulating “fake news” about Raja Singh. The video about the Goshamahal MLA was reportedly found in Muslim Media Studio (MMS) channel and some other Facebook (Meta) pages.

In the video, the person in question, Shiva Singh, was being interviewed over his ‘previous name’. Shiva, who said he is a close relative of Raja Singh (who is reportedly his maternal uncle), reportedly said he converted to Islam.

Sunil Singh in his complaint said he is the nephew of Raja Singh, and that the people who made the video, Esa and Siddiqui, were allegedly making such videos to breach peace. As per contents of case, the police booked a case under sections 153A, 505(2) of IPC and investigation ongoing.

MLA Raja Singh currently in Cherlapally jail

Raja Singh is currently in the Cherlapally jail after he was detained under the Preventive Detention Act by the Hyderabad police after he passed derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a video on August 22.

His hopes of an early release were dashed on Tuesday in the Telangana High Court. A division bench adjourned the hearing of a writ petition filed by his wife Usha Bai challenging his detention under the Preventive Detention Act to four weeks.

Last week on September 1, the Sri Ram Yuva Sena called for a ‘Goshamahal Bandh’ on Saturday to register their protest against the “illegal arrest and detention” of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh last week.

The Hyderabad police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the Goshamahal MLA after communal disturbances gripped Hyderabad over his derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Raja Singh is now at the Central Prison Cherlapally.

The Goshamahal constituency comprises of Hindu dominated areas of Dhoolpet, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shahinayathgunj, Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, Puranapul, Kulsumpura, and Jummerat Bazaar. The area sees lot of fan following for Raja Singh. After the MLA’s statement was released on August 22, several protests were held against him by Muslim youth in the Old City.

Raja Singh was booked ad arrested the next day by the Hyderabad police. However, he managed to secure bail due to a legal glitch. Him coming out on bail led to several protests being held once again on August 24, following which the police also cracked down heavily on protestors. The Hyderabad police soon sent Raja Singh notices pending in other cases and detained him under the PD Act.

The police stated 101 cases are booked against the MLA since 2004 and that 18 of them were for communal communal incidents in the old city of Hyderabad. On Wednesday supporters of Raja Singh protested at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh demanding his release.