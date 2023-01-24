Hyderabad: 2 convicted for 2016 murder get 10 years in prison

Hyderabad: The Metropolitan Sessions court sentenced two men to 10 years of prison life and a fine of Rs 5,000/ each for a murder case that occurred in 2016.

The accused – Bijju Ramesh, 33, and Avula Chandra Shekar,29, – were found guilty of killing 28-year-old K Sandhyaraju on July 28, 2016.

On murder day, the three men were drinking in Rahmath Nagar, Yousufguda. Due to some disagreement, the two accused killed Sandhyaraju with a beer bottle.

Sandhyaraju’s mother lodged a complaint the next day and through investigations, Ramesh and Shekar were arrested.