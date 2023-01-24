Hyderabad: 2 convicted for 2016 murder get 10 years in prison

On murder day, the three men were drinking in Rahmath Nagar, Yousufguda. Due to some disagreement, the two accused killed Sandhyaraju with a beer bottle.

Updated: 24th January 2023
Hyderabad: The Metropolitan Sessions court sentenced two men to 10 years of prison life and a fine of Rs 5,000/ each for a murder case that occurred in 2016.

The accused – Bijju Ramesh, 33, and Avula Chandra Shekar,29, – were found guilty of killing 28-year-old K Sandhyaraju on July 28, 2016.

Sandhyaraju’s mother lodged a complaint the next day and through investigations, Ramesh and Shekar were arrested.

