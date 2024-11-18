Hyderabad: 2 die in road accident on way to wedding at Amanga

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th November 2024 11:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two people who were going to attend a marriage at a function hall were killed in a road accident at Amangal mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Monday evening.

The deceased, Yadaiah (40) and Yadagiri (51), were going to attend a marriage at a nearby function hall on a two wheeler. When they reached Chintanpally village an unknown vehicle hit the bike. Both the persons fell on the road and died on the spot, said B Venkatesh Amangal sub inspector.

A case is booked and efforts are on to identify the vehicle that caused the accident. The police are investigating

