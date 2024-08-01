Hyderabad: 2 officials from Ameenpur Tahsildar office held for bribe

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st August 2024 7:19 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two persons working at the Ameenpur Tahsildar’s office red handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man for doing their official work.

The two persons from the Ameenpur Tahsildar’s office have been identified as Chakali Arun Kumar, Dharani operator and Manne Santosh, junior assistant, said the ACB.

They demanded the money from one Venkatesham Yadav for forwarding of a succession file of his relative Jayamma. The bribe amount was recovered from the Baleno car of Arun Kumar by the ACB officials.

The complicity of the Tahsildar P Radha is also being verified, said ACB officials. Arun Kumar and Santosh have been arrested and were produced before the Addl Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

