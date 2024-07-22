Hyderabad: 2 Rajasthan natives held for selling MDMA, poppy straw

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested two natives of Rajasthan for allegedly smuggling and illegally selling poppy straw and MDMA drug. The police seized 40 kilograms of poppy straw, 10 grams of MDMA, three mobile phones and cash Rs. 10,000 from them.

The arrested persons have been recognised as Oma Ram alias Om Prakash (35), a carpenter and Sanwala Ram (33), a native of Rajasthan and residing at Lingampally. The prime suspect Vikas alias Mukesh 32, a resident of Madhya Pradesh is absconding.

According to the G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Oma Prakash and Sanwala Ram, came in contact with Vikas sometime ago and through him are purchasing poppy straw and MDMA drugs.

“Prakash and Ram were transporting the contraband to the city through public transport such as jeeps, buses and trains to avoid getting caught by law enforcement agencies. After reaching the city, they were selling it to the consumers at a higher price and earning money,” said G Sudheer Babu.

The police are in the process of identifying all the persons who were purchasing the contraband from Prakash.

The Rachakonda police appealed to the people to inform them about any kind of activities pertaining to drug and assured the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.