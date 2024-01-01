Hyderabad: 2 students die in road accident after New Year’s Eve party

Hyderabad: Two students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) were killed and one injured in a road accident at Patancheruvu on Monday.

The fatal accident happened when 19-year-old R Bharat Chandra, 18-year-old P Sunith, and 19-year-old M Vamshi were going on a bike after celebrating the New Year’s Eve.

The driver hit the road divider on Patancheruvu road and all three sustained serious injuries. Bharat Chandra and Sunith died on the spot and Vamshi was moved in an ambulance to the hospital by police.

A case was registered.