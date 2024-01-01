Hyderabad: 2 students die in road accident after New Year’s Eve party

One more individual suffered serious injuries and was moved to a hospital by the police.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st January 2024 10:55 am IST
Telangana: Five people die after auto truck collide in Warangal
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) were killed and one injured in a road accident at Patancheruvu on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The fatal accident happened when 19-year-old R Bharat Chandra, 18-year-old P Sunith, and 19-year-old M Vamshi were going on a bike after celebrating the New Year’s Eve.

The driver hit the road divider on Patancheruvu road and all three sustained serious injuries. Bharat Chandra and Sunith died on the spot and Vamshi was moved in an ambulance to the hospital by police.

MS Education Academy

A case was registered.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st January 2024 10:55 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button