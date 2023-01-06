Hyderabad: 2 students held for drunk driving that killed 2 on NY’s eve

Hyderabad: Police arrested two Manipal University engineering students who were involved in the deaths of two pedestrians because of rash driving on New Year’s Eve on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, on Thursday.

K. Pranav and Sai Vardhan, both 21, were taken into custody after they were discharged from the hospital.

The police confirmed that Pranav was drunk during the incident based on the medical reports, and his blood alcohol content was 140 mg/100 ml.

They were arrested under IPC section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victims, B. Eshwari, 55, a helper in a hospital, and A. Sinu, 50, a painter, were walking on the road when the duo, who were coming from Madhapur in their car, mowed them down around 5:30 am. Both passed away on the spot.

The accused suffered injuries due to the impact of the crash when the car went out of control and hit two parked cars near an eatery. They were shifted to a hospital.