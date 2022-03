Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested and 20 ml of hash oil was seized from them by the Lallaguda police here on Thursday.

According to a press release, police officials received credible information that the three accused – 22-year-old P Hemant, 23-year-old Sai Kiran, and 22-year-old, U Akhil – were selling hash oil to consumers near the GHMC ground.

The police also seized three mobile phones and registered a case against the accused. Further investigations are ongoing.