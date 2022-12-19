Hyderabad: 20-yr-old man detained for raping his 15-yr-old cousin

Hyderabad: A grade 10 girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old cousin. The girl lost her parents when she was a young child, and her paternal uncle has been raising her ever since, according to a preliminary investigation by the police.

The accused, who is the girl’s cousin, is suspected of raping the youngster when the other family members were away. After being sexually abused, the girl did not immediately tell them.

“When the SHE Teams visited her school to hold a presentation on crimes against women and children, she initially contacted the team members. Staff from SHE Teams informed the child welfare committee, which took down her statement,” said Dundigal police.

The accused denied the charges when police came to arrest him. The girl was taken for medical examination by the police.

The offender was detained under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act.