Hyderabad: Youngster murdered at AIMIM corporator’s office in Old City

The deceased has been identified as Syed Murtuza Anas, who is reportedly the nephew of division 36 corporator Mohammed Ali Sharif (Azam).

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 19th December 2022 7:07 pm IST
File Photo: Syed Murtuza Anas

Hyderabad: An intermediate student was killed after unknown assailants stabbed him in broad daylight at the AIMIM Lalitha Bagh division corporator’s office on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Murtuza Anas, 19, the nephew of division 36 corporator Mohammed Ali Sharif (Azam).

When the young man was at the corporator’s office, two assailants armed with a blade arrived at the spot and attacked him. During the attack, the unknown persons inflicted grievous injury on Murtuza’s neck, resulting in profuse bleeding.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh, upon which the doctors declared him brought dead.

On receiving information, DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya along with the team of Bhavani Nagar police rushed to the spot. The CLUES team was also pressed into service.

Police shifted the dead body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem and a murder case has been registered.

Sources informed that two suspects have been detained in connection with the murder. Further investigation is underway.

