Hyderabad: 21-yr-old rapes minor girl in Vansthalipuram, arrested

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man who was a neighbour of a minor girl was arrested for allegedly raping her in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the accused identified as Ramu (21), a fellow construction worker from the same neighbourhood, knew the 15-year-old girl who resided with her parents, who were also employees at the same site.

Also Read 63-year-old man arrested for raping Class 10 girl in Chennai

Police said that when her parents were away, the suspect forcibly took the minor girl to his place where he sexually assaulted her. Fear kept the child from telling her parents at first, but she eventually confided in her mother.

She was transferred to a government hospital for a checkup, and the Vanasthalipuram police opened an investigation based on the complaint filed by her mother.

The accused was arrested and charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012), said police.

On July 10, a Station House Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad was booked and suspended from service for allegedly raping the wife of an accused arrested by him.