Hyderabad: 23-yr-old driver chased, killed by assailants in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was allegedly chased and killed by several assailants at Bahadurpura late on Monday, April 15.

The victim, identified as Mohd Khaleel, also known as Khanna, worked as a driver and resided in Asad Baba Nagar. He encountered a group of young individuals near Musi around 11:30 p.m., where he was initially assaulted. However, his family managed to intervene and rescue him.

As Khanna and his father were en route to the police station, the assailants pursued them, forcibly removed Khanna from his scooter, and fatally stabbed him. His father and brother, who came to his aid, were attacked as well.

The victim was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case; all the accused are still absconding, and the investigation is ongoing.