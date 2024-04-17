Hyderabad: 23-yr-old driver chased, killed by assailants in Bahadurpura

The victim, identified as Mohd Khaleel, also known as Khanna, worked as a driver and resided in Asad Baba Nagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 5:53 pm IST
Maha: IT consultant stabbed to death by junior amid work dispute
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was allegedly chased and killed by several assailants at Bahadurpura late on Monday, April 15. 

The victim, identified as Mohd Khaleel, also known as Khanna, worked as a driver and resided in Asad Baba Nagar. He encountered a group of young individuals near Musi around 11:30 p.m., where he was initially assaulted. However, his family managed to intervene and rescue him.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Gang kills man, shares selfie video on Instagram

As Khanna and his father were en route to the police station, the assailants pursued them, forcibly removed Khanna from his scooter, and fatally stabbed him. His father and brother, who came to his aid, were attacked as well. 

MS Education Academy

The victim was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case; all the accused are still absconding, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 5:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button