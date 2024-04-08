Hyderabad: Gang kills man, shares selfie video on Instagram

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old murder-accused man was killed in revenge in the early hours of Monday, April 8, and the killers posted a selfie video on the social media platform, Instagram, publicising their success.

The slain victim was identified as Tejas alias Sidhu, who is an accused in a murder case, involving the death of Tarun, and was the friend of the alleged killers.

Tejas was released from jail two months ago.

On Sunday night, Tejas consumed alcohol with three of his friends at his house in Pragathi Nagar.

At 3:30 AM, when he was standing in front of the Bathukamma ghat, around 20 individuals who were friends of Tarun reached the spot and allegedly stabbed Tejas to death with knives.

Following the homicide, the culprits captured a selfie video and shared it on Instagram, stating that they had fulfilled their vengeance for Tarun’s killing, the Bachupally police said.

The police said that 3 individuals allegedly involved in the crime were taken into custody and the case is under investigation.