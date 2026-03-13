Hyderabad: 2,500 kg adulterated curd seized from Amberpet dairy unit

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Task Force on Thursday, March 12, conducted a raid in an Amberpet dairy unit and seized around 2,500 kilograms of adulterated curd.

Nare and Raghavendra reportedly operated the dairy unit located in Amberpet’s Rahatnagar near NNR Enterprises for the past six months.

Upon receiving information, the GHMC officials, along with the police, conducted a surprise check at the unit, where they discovered around 2,500 kg of suspected contaminated curd. The curd is believed to have been sold to nearby shops, according to officials.

From the seized stock, the authorities sent collected food samples to the laboratory to check if the product was adulterated.

Case registered

The Amberpet police registered a case after the GHMC officials lodged a complaint. Police have since launched an investigation.

Further action will be taken depending on the test results from the laboratory.

This comes amid a rise in raids at adulterated food businesses in Hyderabad, with several shops shut down for selling contaminated food.