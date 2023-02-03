Hyderabad: 27 children rescued from trafficking, 6 held by RPF

The RPF team recorded statements of the children upon reaching Secunderabad and carried out further inquiries for legal action.

Published: 3rd February 2023
Hyderabad: The Secundrabad’s Railway Protection Force (RPF), in its joint operation with NGO ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’, rescued 27 child trafficking victims from the Danapur Express.

The RPF also arrested six traffickers hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis of RPF’s Cyber Cell, and raids from Kazipet to Secunderabad that helped in pinpointing the offenders.

The RPF team recorded statements of the children upon reaching Secunderabad and carried out further inquiries for legal action, said a press release.

The Protection force has intensified its efforts in preventing the transportation of individuals, particularly women and children, who are trafficked for forced labour and commercial sexual exploitation, a press note said.

