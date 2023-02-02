Hyderabad: 525 children rescued from railway stations in 2022

Hyderabad: Secunderabad division’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 525 children from railway stations in the year 2022.

The rescue operations were taken up in coordination with NGOs where the children were shifted to rescue homes after saving them.

Senior divisional security commissioner, RPF Secunderabad, Debashmita C Banerjee said, “As part of women and child safety, 13 Anti-Human Trafficking Teams are working and initiating action. Compared to previous years there is an increase of 230 cases of detection.”

In addition to this, the RPF Secunderabad also retrieved passenger luggage valuables items under ‘Operation Amanat’ on 1039 occasions.

Valuables like laptops, cash, luggage bag and mobile phones total worth Rs 2.28 crore were restored to the rightful owners by the Force.

Likewise, the RPF successfully seized ganja worth a quantity of 1,218 kg valued at Rs 7.84 crore and handed it over to the authorities concerned.

“An additional 33 percent increase in recovery of illegally smuggled items have been recorded with the RPF’s effort in 2022 when compared to those recovered in 2021,” added the security commissioner.