Hyderabad: 270 held for drunk driving during New Years’ sent to jail

Hyderabad: As many as 270 individuals arrested for drunk driving across the city during the 2026 New Year celebrations have been convicted and sent to jail, the Hyderabad Traffic police released a statement on Thursday.

These arrests were made between December 24 and December 31 last year.

Also Read 1,198 booked for drinking and driving in Hyderabad on New Year

Earlier, as many as 1,198 people were booked for similar offences in Hyderabad from December 31 to January 1, 2026.

Of this, 1,042 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were three-wheeler drivers and 105 were driving four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has reiterated that drunk driving is a serious offence and a major threat to public safety, warning that violations will be dealt with strictly and without any leniency. The police said special enforcement drives will continue to ensure road discipline and save lives.