Hyderabad: 270 held for drunk driving during New Years’ sent to jail

These arrests were made between December 24 and December 31 last year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 9:04 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: As many as 270 individuals arrested for drunk driving across the city during the 2026 New Year celebrations have been convicted and sent to jail, the Hyderabad Traffic police released a statement on Thursday.

These arrests were made between December 24 and December 31 last year.

Earlier, as many as 1,198 people were booked for similar offences in Hyderabad from December 31 to January 1, 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Of this, 1,042 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were three-wheeler drivers and 105 were driving four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has reiterated that drunk driving is a serious offence and a major threat to public safety, warning that violations will be dealt with strictly and without any leniency. The police said special enforcement drives will continue to ensure road discipline and save lives.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 9:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button