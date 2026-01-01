1,198 booked for drinking and driving in Hyderabad on New Year

Hyderabad: The police Hyderabad police booked 1,198 people for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad from December 31 to January 1, 2026, when revellers were out to celebrate the New Year.

To ensure road safety and prevent road accidents, the Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted an enforcement drive to check drinking and driving cases from 7 pm on December 31 to 3 pm on January 1, 2026, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Hyderabad D Joel Davis said in a press release.

As many as 1,198 cases of inebriated driving were registered in the city. The most – 1,042 – were two-wheeler riders, 51 were three-wheeler drivers and 105 were driving four-wheelers and other vehicles.

Davis said that there would be zero tolerance on drinking and driving violations, and the special drive will continue. He urged commuters to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

On the same day, 928 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits falling under the Greater Hyderabad area.

To prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents, Cyberabad Police conducted an intensive special drive against drunk driving from the night of December 31, 2025, till Thursday morning.

As part of this drive, 55 teams were deployed across Cyberabad, during which 928 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and cases were booked against them.