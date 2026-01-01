Drunk driving: Hyderabad man creates ruckus after being checked

He claimed that he wasn't involved in drunk driving. "Why did you hit me?" the man asked the police officials.

Hyderabad: A man created ruckus after being checked for drunk driving in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on New Year’s Eve on Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen lying on the ground claiming that the traffic police had falsely held him for drunk driving. ” Hey constable, why have you held me? That constable just hit me. “

He claimed that he wasn’t involved in drunk driving. “Why did you hit me?” the man asked the police officials. He is also seen trying to stop a bus.

Following the incident a complaint was filed against the man who was in an inebriated state.

Before the police arrived, the accused fled the place.

