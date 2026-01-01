Drunk driving: Hyderabad man creates ruckus after being checked

Hyderabad: A man created ruckus after being checked for drunk driving in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on New Year’s Eve on Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen lying on the ground claiming that the traffic police had falsely held him for drunk driving. ” Hey constable, why have you held me? That constable just hit me. “

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen lying on the ground claiming that the traffic police had falsely held him for drunk driving.

He claimed that he wasn’t involved in drunk driving. “Why did you hit me?” the man asked the police officials. He is also seen trying to stop a bus.

Following the incident a complaint was filed against the man who was in an inebriated state.

Before the police arrived, the accused fled the place.