Hyderabad: 2BHK colony launched in Goshamahal 

During the inaugural function the Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Goshamahal MlA Raja Singh were present there.

Hyderabad: Telangana Home minister Mahmood Mahmud Ali and Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the Mauralidhar Bhag 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony in the Goshamahal constituency.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) worked on the project and invested Rs 10 crore for its construction.

This 2BHK colony is built on three blocks and each dwelling unit costs Rs 7.75 lakh. The colony has been facilitated with CC roads, external electrification and a drinking water sump.

At the inauguration, Srinivas Yadav said that the colony has 10 shops and its maintenance will be monitored.

“The colony has 10 shops and its revenue will be invested for maintenance of the colony,” Srinivas Yadav said.

He stated that the Telangana government has especially looked into this 2BHK project and built it with standard quality as the ones built by private builders.

Goshamahal MlA Raja Singh was also present at the event.

