Hyderabad: 3-day festival celebrations at Ameerpet metro station

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) is set to host a three-day Metro Fest to celebrate Ugadi festival at Ameerpet Metro Station from March 27 to 29.

The event promises cultural performances, festive activities, and a flea market to enhance commuters’ travel experience.

The Metro Fest will transform Ameerpet Station into a vibrant hub of celebrations. It will feature traditional cultural performances that will showcase Telangana’s heritage, live customer interactions for passenger engagement, festive-themed decorations to spread Ugadi cheer, and “Fun Flea Fiesta” with local vendors offering festive goodies.

The celebrations will begin at 4:30 PM on March 27.