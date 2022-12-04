Hyderabad: 3 held for rave party; ganja, vehicles seized

Hyderabad: The Hayatnagar police on Saturday raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad and arrested three students from a rave party.

There were at least 37 students at the party, which was reportedly organised by three female students. The police recovered ganja from the three students who were arrested. 30 others were counselled by the authorities. A video shared on Twitter shows the police raiding the farmhouse.

Also Read Hyderabad surpasses Bengaluru to top list in office space absorption

The police seized 50 grams of Ganja, 10 cars and liquor bottles. The accused were counselled by the police in the presence of their parents. It is to be noted one of the attendees managed to escape the farmhouse. Further details regarding the case are awaited.