Hyderabad: 3 killed, 2 injured as 3 vehicles collide on ORR

The mishap occurred when a speeding truck heading towards Keesara from Medchal crossed the median and crashed into a mini truck and a car.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th July 2023 5:42 pm IST
Road accident on ORR (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries after three vehicles collided on the outer ring road (ORR) between Shamirpet and Keesara on Monday.

The mishap occurred when a speeding truck heading towards Keesara from Medchal crossed the median and crashed into a Tata Ace mini truck and a car.

Two people who were in the car were killed in the mishap along with the cleaner of the truck while those travelling in the other car had a narrow escape.

Police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to hospital.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and an investigation has been initiated.

