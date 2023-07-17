Hyderabad: 3 killed, 2 injured as 3 vehicles collide on ORR

Hyderabad: Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries after three vehicles collided on the outer ring road (ORR) between Shamirpet and Keesara on Monday.
The mishap occurred when a speeding truck heading towards Keesara from Medchal crossed the median and crashed into a Tata Ace mini truck and a car.
Two people who were in the car were killed in the mishap along with the cleaner of the truck while those travelling in the other car had a narrow escape.
Police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to hospital.
A case has been registered against the truck driver and an investigation has been initiated.