Hyderabad: 3-month traffic diversions for nala works near Erragadda Metro Station

Hyderabad: In view of the remodelling of Nala work from AG colony to Laxmi Complex across NH-65 road at Erragadda Metro Station, traffic will be diverted from March 28 to June 28.

GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be taking up the work for a period of 90 days round the clock in the limits of Balanagar Traffic PS.

The commuters are hereby advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion due to diversions in the following stretches.

Commuters from Kukatpally towards Ameerpet are advised to take a diversion at Kukatpally Metro station U Turn – Left turn IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U-turn Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Neerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.



Commuters from Kukatpally towards Begumpet are advised to take a diversion at Kukatpally Y Junction – Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction Right turn – Tadbund Right Turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover.



Commuters from Balanagar towards Ameerpet via Kukatpally Y Junction are advised to take a diversion at under Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction – Tadbund Right turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover Right turn – Ameerpet.



Commuters from Moosapet & Goodshed road towards Ameerpet are advised to take an alternate route towards IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U-turn – Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Meerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

Cyberabad commissioner of police has requested the road users to cooperate with the executing agency and the Traffic Police for early completion of work.