Hyderabad: 3-month traffic diversions from Indira Park to VST

Hyderabad: In order to minimize the inconvenience for commuters and facilitate speedy construction of the ‘Steel Bridge’ (from Indra park to VST), traffic will be diverted from March 10 to June 10 (3 months) within the Chikkadpally limits.

The additional commissioner of traffic issued a traffic advisory which declares traffic diversions in the following areas.

Traffic coming from Chikkadpally towards Ashok Nagar via RTC X Road will be diverted at Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally via City Central Library towards Ashok Nagar X Road, Indira Park.



Traffic Coming from VST towards Ashok Nagar via RTC X road will be diverted at RTC “X” Road via Hebron Church Lane, Andhra café, Jagadamba Hospital, Ashok Nagar X road and Indira parks.



Traffic coming from Indira Park towards RTC X road will be diverted at Ashok Nagar X road via Jagadamba Hospital right turn, Andhra café, Hebron Church, and Chikkadpally main Road.



Traffic coming from Indira Park towards RTC X road will be diverted at Ashok Nagar X road via Street No. 9, City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road.



Traffic coming from CGO Towers towards RTC X road will be diverted at RC Reddy lane, towards Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra café, Hebron Church, and Chikkadpally main Road.



Traffic coming from towards RTC X road will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Chaman, City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road.

Traffic cops have requested the citizens to travel by taking alternative routes and avoid the above-mentioned routes till June 10.

Citizens may ring a bell on 9010203626 to report any inconvenience in commuting or travel assistance during the period.