Hyderabad: Wall collapses, crushes 3-yr-old to death in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died on the spot and two other children sustained injuries when a balcony wall suddenly collapsed and fell on them on Saturday night in Kukatpally.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Kukatpally police official confirmed the death of the child, Gautam, a resident of Pragathinagar.

As per the police official, the victim along with other children was playing outside, when the balcony wall, on the first floor of a house, collapsed.

The children were trapped under the debris in which Gautam was found dead and the other had sustained severe injuries.

The children were rushed to the hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

After reaching the spot, the police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case.

“The owner of the house was arrested on Sunday,” the official added.