Hyderabad: 30 sustain eye injuries while bursting fire crackers

Hyderabad: At least 30 patients sustained eye injuries while bursting crackers in the city and were taken to the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital on Monday night for treatment.

Of the total cases 30 cases, hospital authorities admitted 15 persons for treatment while the remaining were allowed to go home after primary treatment. Amongst the patients, one boy sustained serious eye injuries while bursting fire crackers on Deepavali.

Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital authorities maintained that the cases will rise till afternoon on Tuesday as more patients from districts will be directed to the hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities have setup a special team comprising senior doctors to attend the cases linked to injuries sustained while bursting fire crackers.

During Deepavali, high number of cases are recorded at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital every year. The numbers were lower in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things seem to have gone back to the pre-COVID-19 situation in Hyderabad,

Similarly, on Monday night, around 10 cases of fire-related burns were received at the state-run Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospitals. The patients are undergoing treatment