Hyderabad: 34 MMTS train services cancelled on July 3

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced that 34 MMTS trains will be cancelled in Hyderabad on July 3.

The MMTS trains numbers that have been cancelled include nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad are (Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138, and 47140), nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli (Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120), seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli (Train No (Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192).

According to a press statement, the Secunderabad-Lingampalli (Train No. 47150) and Lingampalli-Secunderabad (Train No. 47195) services would also not operate on July 3.