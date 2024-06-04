Hyderabad: 34-year-old nurse found dead at her home in Safilguda

The victim has been identified as Madhavi, who worked as a nurse in a dental clinic in Sufilguda

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 10:02 am IST
Lured by gay dating app, man murdered for a phone

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was found murdered in her residence at Balram Nagar on Monday, June 3.

The victim has been identified as Madhavi, who worked as a nurse in a dental clinic in Safilguda. She is a mother of three children and was staying in a penthouse in a multi-story building.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Naredmet police station said, “It might have been one attacker or multiple. She sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly.”

MS Education Academy

The police official also stated that an auto driver is currently a suspect and a case has been registered. “We are exploring all possible angles, including the possibility of an extramarital affair, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

According to the local media reports, the body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 10:02 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button