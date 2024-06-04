Hyderabad: 34-year-old nurse found dead at her home in Safilguda

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was found murdered in her residence at Balram Nagar on Monday, June 3.

The victim has been identified as Madhavi, who worked as a nurse in a dental clinic in Safilguda. She is a mother of three children and was staying in a penthouse in a multi-story building.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Naredmet police station said, “It might have been one attacker or multiple. She sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly.”

The police official also stated that an auto driver is currently a suspect and a case has been registered. “We are exploring all possible angles, including the possibility of an extramarital affair, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

According to the local media reports, the body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.