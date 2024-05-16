Hyderabad: 35-year-old makeup artist stabbed to death in Borabanda

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old makeup artist was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon by unknown assailants at Borabanda on Tuesday night, May 14.

According to the reports, the victim has been identified as Chukka Chenniah, a resident of Venkatgiri area in Borabanda. On Tuesday evening, he went out for work, and on Wednesday morning, the victim’s body was discovered at a secluded location in Borabanda.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. They enlisted the help of both the clues team and a tracking dog to aid in their investigation. The police tracker dog followed the assailants’ trail for approximately 100 meters before losing its scent.

Currently, the police are examining the CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the assailants. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and further investigation is ongoing.