Telangana: Man killed over extramarital affair in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death with a stone by the elder brother of the woman for continuing an extramarital affair in Hajipur, Mancherial district, on late-night Tuesday, May 14.

The accused has been identified as Chaitanya aged 30.

Upon discovering the relationship, Chaitanya cautioned the couple against continuing their affair. Despite repeated warnings, the couple continued, and last night, an argument led to a physical fight during which the accused beat the victim to death.

As residents notified the police, the officials reached the scene and apprehended the accused. An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).