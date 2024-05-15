Hyderabad: Trader murdered at in Khilwat

Hyderabad: A trader was murdered by several individuals at the Old Pension Payment Office in Khilwat on Tuesday night. Maqsood Ali, a resident of Charminar, was found lying dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries.

His brother told media reporters that Maqsood was last seen on Tuesday morning while he was heading for work. Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday night, Maqsood’s body was found in a corner of the Old Pension Payment Office in Khilwat, where a temporary chicken market is set up.

The Hussainalam police reached the spot and shifted the body to the OGH mortuary. A case has been booked, and three teams have been formed to nab the assailants. South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra and Additional DCP Shaik Jahangir visited the scene.

