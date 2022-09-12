Hyderabad: 36-year-old man found murdered in auto at Langer Houz

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered in an autorickshaw at Langer Houz on Monday morning.

Shaik Fareed (36) a resident of Golconda worked with a catering company located at Golconda and worked as a roti maker at functions. He was hired depending on the requirement of the catering agency.

On Monday morning, his body with several injuries was found in the auto-rickshaw by people. On information, the Langer Houz police visited the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary.

The police suspect some persons murdered him in the auto-rickshaw or killed him somewhere else and tried to shift the body in auto rickshaw and for some reason left it in the vehicle.

The police inquiries revealed there are multiple issues including family and finances. Some persons known to Fareed might have killed him. Three special teams are constituted to investigate the murder case.